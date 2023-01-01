Ryan Reynolds receives Order of British Columbia

Ryan Reynolds was officially inducted into the Order of British Columbia on Wednesday.

The actor, who was born and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia, received the civilian honour for merit in a private ceremony on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old is one of 14 inductees to receive the Order of B.C. this year. The honour recognises people who "have gone above and beyond without expectation of reward in service to their communities," according to a government release.

The Free Guy actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of images from the ceremony.

"Receiving the Order of British Columbia is the honour of a lifetime," Ryan wrote in the caption. "I could have been born anywhere but I had the dumb and incredible luck to be made in Vancouver."

He comedically added, "Contrary to my earlier belief, the award is NOT a political appointment. It's merely symbolic and holds no real power."

Elsewhere in the caption, the Deadpool star thanked Premier David Eby and Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin, who presented him with the honour on Wednesday.

Ryan concluded the post, "Also, huge thanks to my three older brothers, Patrick, Terry and Jeff as well as my mom, Tammy... we're always there for each other. No matter what."

Meanwhile, David stated on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Ryan "exemplifies the best of British Columbia with his big heart, his love of family and his roots, and his use of his platform to make the world a better place."