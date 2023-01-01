Nicole Kidman funds award honouring industry executive Brian Walsh

Nicole Kidman is set to fund an award honouring the late Australian industry executive Brian Walsh.

The Australian star will be donating $50,000 (£40,000) to fund the newly created award, which will honour Walsh, who passed away aged 67 in March of this year.

The Brian Walsh Award for Emerging Talent will be presented by the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) during its annual award ceremony in February 2024.

Walsh, who began his career in radio, was best known for his 28-year-long stint as the executive director of television at Foxtel and his work as an entertainment and sports publicist.

Walsh and Kidman, who were long-time friends, worked on several projects together, including the 1987 Australian TV series Vietnam and the 1989 drama Bangkok Hilton.

"Brian Walsh played an important and influential role in the careers of many, including my own," Kidman, 56, said in a statement. "I considered him family and for that reason I approached AACTA with a view to creating a legacy in his name worthy of Brian's long and substantial career."

The new award, which aims to discover the next generation of Australian talent, is open to up-and-coming actors with less than five years of professional, credited experience.

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said of the actress's financial contribution, "We are incredibly grateful for the generous contribution from Nicole. Nicole's longstanding friendship with Brian and unwavering support for emerging talent embody the spirit of this award."