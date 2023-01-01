Drew Barrymore avoiding cosmetic surgery due to 'highly addictive personality'

Drew Barrymore has revealed the thought of getting plastic surgery "scares" her.

While speaking with People magazine on Thursday, the 50 First Dates actress admitted she was holding off on any cosmetic procedures due to her addictive nature.

"I have a highly addictive personality, so I worry I'd continue to chase it, get this and that done," the 48-year-old television personality explained to the publication. "That scares me, just because of my own approach to things. So, I'm waiting on making any alterations."

The former child star - who battled substance abuse as an adolescent and gave up drinking altogether in 2021 - said she was planning to avoid any surgery for "as long as possible".

"I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything. But I don't see myself resorting to it," she added.

The talk show host shares two daughters - Olive, 11, and Frankie, nine, with ex-husband Will Kopelman. They divorced in 2016.

Drew shared she hoped to show her kids that growing older is a gift.

"It means you're alive, you're living, and that's a really good thing. Embracing ageing is such positive, healthy messaging."