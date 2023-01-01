Dana Carvey's son dies of 'accidental overdose' aged 32

Dana Carvey's son, Dex Carvey, has died from a reported drug overdose aged 32.

The Wayne's World star and his wife Paula confirmed the news via social media on Thursday.

"Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old," their joint statement read. "Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things - music, art, film making, comedy - and pursued all of them passionately."

Their heartbreaking post continued, "It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever."

Dana, 68, and Paula concluded their message with prayers for those "struggling with addiction".

Dex Carvey's girlfriend made an emergency call on Wednesday evening after the comedian locked himself in the bathroom, reports Deadline.

He was unresponsive when authorities arrived, who were unsuccessful in attempts to revive him.

An autopsy was completed Thursday, with the official cause of death still pending.

Dex was the eldest of Dana's two sons with wife Paula Zwagerman. Their youngest, Thomas, is 30.