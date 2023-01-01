'I must try to be cooler about it': Olivia Colman is fixated on playing M in James Bond

Olivia Colman dreams of starring in a James Bond film.

The Oscar-winning actress has confessed that she would love to take on the part of 007's boss M – the character that has been portrayed by Dame Judi Dench and Ralph Fiennes in the past.

In an interview with British Vogue, Olivia said: "The amount of time I have wanted to be M. I'm not sure who I need to call..."

When the piece's writer suggested that she contact Bond boss Barbara Broccoli, the 49-year-old star responded: "I met her once. I wanted to go, 'Can I be M?' I must try to be cooler about it. Maybe she reads Vogue? Put that bit in."

The 'Empire of Light' actress was also delighted to be likened to a younger version of Dench.

She said: "What! I've never heard that. Oh, I love that! Well, I've got short hair!

Olivia explained that she would prefer to play action-packed roles than make a return to the theatre, having last performed in a stage show in 2017.

The 'Broadchurch' star said: "As I've gotten older, I've become more scared. I used to just love it. It was like my heroin, you know. But it's quite scary now. I've left big gaps between doing plays. Probably left too much of a gap...

"I have always wanted to walk in slow motion with an explosion behind me looking cool."

It is not the first time that Olivia has expressed an interest in Bond as she tried to persuade her 'Fleabag' co-star and 007 screenplay writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge for a role in 'No Time To Die'.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "Trust me, I've tried! I've asked!"