Danielle Brooks calls The Color Purple role 'the best gift ever'

Danielle Brooks has described her role in The Color Purple movie musical as "the best gift ever".

The Orange Is the New Black actress made her debut as Sofia in The Color Purple stage musical on Broadway and she reprised the role for the upcoming movie adaptation of the production.

In an interview with Essence, Danielle recalled how she learned of her casting from Oprah Winfrey, who played Sofia in Steven Spielberg's 1985 film.

"Finding out that I got the role of Sofia, for the second time, was the best gift ever," she said. "They tricked me! They were like, 'You've got one more call with the director, Blitz Bazawule.' I'm thinking, I've had so many calls - what are you talking about? All of a sudden, Ms. Oprah Winfrey pops up on the screen. I was very shocked, like OMG! She chose me for this!"

Oprah, who produced the new movie, added, "I said, 'I'm passing the baton.' I didn't realise in that moment that you were going to take the baton and run with it!"

Later in the interview, the 34-year-old praised the talk show host for "laying the blueprint for Sofia".

"I know that she's changed your life, and I can feel that mine is about to shift, too," she continued. "Thank you for leaving space for me but also being there, to hold my hand and answer that phone call when I needed you. You have been such a light, such a beautiful soul."

The Color Purple, the second adaptation of Alice Walker's novel, also stars Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino and Colman Domingo.

It will be released in U.S. cinemas on Christmas Day.