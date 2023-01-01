Julia Fox hadn't written 'single word' of book when she called it 'a masterpiece'

Julia Fox hadn't written "a single word" of her book Down the Drain when she described as "a masterpiece" in a viral interview.

The Uncut Gems actress revealed to Cosmopolitan that she hadn't started writing the autobiography when she made the declaration in an interview with Variety at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2022.

"Not a single word," she confessed. "After that went viral, I thought, 'Well, s**t. I have work to do.' My goal was 300 pages - you can read that in a day. I wasn't writing War And Peace, you know what I mean? People have s**t to do."

After her declaration, Julia, 33, spent up to 12 hours in front of her computer writing every day and officially announced Down the Drain almost a year after that red-carpet interview.

The book delves into Julia's earlier battle with addiction and her wild years involving arrests and abusive relationships. She admitted to the publication that the writing process was so challenging that she considered asking a ghostwriter for help.

"It was raw, like picking a scab, and cathartic, like crash therapy," she shared. "I needed to be really authentic. Trust me, there were times I wanted to turn it into a ghostwriter, but I couldn't get my s**t together to find one. Then it got too late and I had to do it!'

Down the Drain is out now.