Sarah Paulson remembers 'generous' Matthew Perry

Sarah Paulson has paid tribute to "generous" Matthew Perry.

The Ocean's 8 actress has shared how she remembers the Friends star, who suddenly passed away on 28 October aged 54.

"I just remember him as one of the most generous people on the planet," the 48-year-old said of Matthew during a recent appearance on The View.

Sarah then recalled the time when Matthew helped her secure a role on the American drama series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, which ran from 2006 until 2007.

"I was at a particular place in my career where I needed that job very desperately and he, because of his friendship with Amanda Peet, who was my best friend at the time, who was also on the show, they had done a movie together called The Whole Nine Yards," the star remembered. "So he asked me to meet him in the parking lot for my final audition, and I got in his car and he ran the whole scene with me multiple times so that I could have a leg up on the other performer. And I did get the job!"

Sarah added, "So, I sort of credit him with taking that extra time, and he absolutely did not need to do that."

During the interview, the American Horror Story actress noted that Matthew was " just the kind of person that if you made him laugh or if you made him smile, you felt like you had really arrived."

"I had the great pleasure of making him laugh a couple of times and it made me feel really good," she added. "He's a wonderful guy."