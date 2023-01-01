Melissa Barrera dropped from Scream VII for pro-Palestine social media posts

Melissa Barrera has been dropped from the upcoming film Scream VII.

The star's exit from the project is a result of her ongoing social media support of Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas conflict

Last month, the Mexican actress, 33, posted to her Instagram stories, "I too come from a colonized country. Palestine WILL be free. They tried to bury us, they didn't know we were seeds."

A separate story also read, "Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp. Cornering everyone together, with no where to go, no electricity no water. People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING."

A spokesperson for the film's production company Spyglass Media told Variety that Barrera's posts were interpreted as antisemitic.

"Spyglass' stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech," they said.

The In the Heights actress plays the lead role of Sam Carpenter in the rebooted Scream horror franchise, which returned with 2022's Scream and 2023's Scream VI.

Reacting to the news, Scream VII director Christopher Landon wrote on X/Twitter, "Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make."

His post has since been deleted.

Barrera's firing follows the news of Susan Sarandon being dropped from her agency UTA after she made pro-Palestine remarks at a rally in New York on 17 November.