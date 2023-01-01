Chris Columbus wants to create documentary about making Mrs. Doubtfire

Director Chris Columbus wants to create a documentary about the making of his 1993 movie Mrs. Doubtfire.

The Home Alone filmmaker revealed to Business Insider that he wants to make use of the hundreds of boxes of footage they accumulated during the shoot due to Robin Williams' love for improvisation.

"We are talking about it and trying to get it done. There are roughly 972 boxes of footage from Doubtfire footage we used in the movie, outtakes, behind-the-scenes footage - in a warehouse somewhere and we would like to hire an editor to go in and look at all of that footage," he said.

"We want to show Robin's process. There is something special and magical about how he went about his work and I think it would be fun to delve into it."

The director explained that they shot almost two million feet of film because the late actor was keen to shoot completely improvised takes after doing several scripted ones.

"We would have exactly what was scripted, and then Robin would go off and it was something to behold," Columbus recalled. "It got to the point that I had to shoot the entire movie with four cameras to keep up with him. None of us knew what he was going to say when he got going and so I wanted a camera on the other actors to get their reactions."

In Mrs. Doubtfire, Williams' actor character disguises himself as a female housekeeper to spend time with his children after he loses custody to his ex-wife, portrayed by Sally Field.

Elsewhere in the interview, the filmmaker revealed he met up with Williams shortly before he died in 2014 to discuss a sequel, which had been written.

He insisted there should never be a follow-up without the beloved actor and he will be "very vocal" in his opposition if the studio decides to make one.