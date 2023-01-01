Kate Hudson celebrates 'magnificent' Goldie Hawn's birthday

Kate Hudson celebrated her mother Goldie Hawn's 78th birthday on Tuesday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

The Almost Famous actress posted a montage of video clips and photos of the Overboard star on Instagram in honour of her birthday.

"A woman who is easy to celebrate! Happiest Birthday to the most fun, beautiful and inspiring mother," she gushed in the caption. "We love you big time Gogo... Join me in using one word to describe what Gogo means to you and shout out a big HBD (present emoji) My word for you today @goldiehawn is MAGNIFICENT."

The montage featured images of them posing on a red carpet, cycling, decorating a Christmas tree and enjoying a meal together as well as videos of Goldie dancing on a boat and playing around with an umbrella.

In the comments, Leslie Mann wrote, "Happy birthday, Goldie," with multiple heart emojis, Octavia Spencer posted, "Happy birthday!!" and stylist Rachel Zoe added, "The MOST magical queen of love and happiness @goldiehawn HBD Goldie!!"

Goldie shares Kate, 44, and her actor brother Oliver, 47, with her ex-husband Bill Hudson. She also has a 37-year-old son, Wyatt, with her longtime partner Kurt Russell.