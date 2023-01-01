Melissa Barrera speaks out following Scream VII firing

Melissa Barrera has spoken out for the first time since she was dropped from the upcoming film Scream VII.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the actress - who played the lead character Sam Carpenter in the rebooted horror films - had been fired from the project due her ongoing social media support of Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Breaking her silence via her Instagram story on Wednesday, she wrote in a statement, "First and foremost I condemn Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people.

"As a Latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need."

The 33-year-old star went on to write that she will "pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence".

"I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom," she added. "Silence is not an option for me."

After news of Barrera's firing broke, a spokesperson for the film's production company Spyglass Media told Variety that her posts were interpreted as antisemitic.

"Spyglass' stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech," they said in a statement.

Barrera's co-star Jenna Ortega has also dropped out of the movie due to scheduling conflicts with her TV show Wednesday.