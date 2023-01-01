Eric McCormack's wife Janet Holden files for divorce

Eric McCormack's wife Janet Holden has filed for divorce after more than 26 years of marriage.

The assistant director filed legal documents in the Superior Court of California on Wednesday to end her marriage to the Will & Grace star.

According to TMZ and The Blast, Holden cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and listed their separation date as "to be determined".

Holden is seeking spousal support from her estranged husband and wants to terminate the court's ability to award McCormack spousal support. She also requested the Perception actor cover the legal fees and costs.

Holden also asked the court to "determine rights to community and quasi-community assets and debts" and confirm their separate properties and assets. It is unclear if they have a prenuptial agreement in place.

McCormack and Holden met on the set of the TV miniseries, Lonesome Dove, where he was an actor and she was the third assistant director. They tied the knot in August 1997 and share a 21-year-old son named Finnigan.

McCormack, 60, has yet to publicly address the news.