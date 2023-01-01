Jamie Foxx sued for alleged sexual assault

Jamie Foxx is being sued for an alleged sexual assault at a New York City restaurant in 2015.

In court documents, an anonymous woman has claimed she and a friend engaged in a conversation with the Django Unchained star around 1 a.m. in the Catch NYC rooftop lounge in August of that year.

The plaintiff's friend allegedly asked Foxx for a photo, to which he allegedly replied, "Sure, baby anything for you."

The lawsuit claimed the 55-year-old Oscar winner "seemed intoxicated at the time", and said the plaintiff looked like Gabrielle Union, complimenting her on a "supermodel body" and her scent.

The woman alleged in the suit that Foxx then led her to a secluded area of the rooftop, put his hands under her shirt and touched her breasts, before sliding his hands into her pants.

The court papers claim the plaintiff tried to get away and the alleged assault only halted when her friend rushed to her aid.

The accuser is suing Foxx, the restaurant and bar, and its owner Mark Birnbaum for compensatory and punitive damages for pain, suffering, emotional distress, anxiety and humiliation. She is also seeking a trial by jury.

The Jane Doe claimed she had to "undergo medical treatment and advice" after the alleged incident and will "permanently be affected by the injuries and emotional distress".

Representatives for Foxx have not commented on the lawsuit.