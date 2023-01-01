Teyana Taylor secretly filed for divorce from Iman Shumpert in January

Teyana Taylor secretly filed for divorce from her estranged husband Iman Shumpert eight months before she announced their separation.

The singer and actress announced on Instagram in September that she and the former basketball player had been separated "for a while", and it has now been revealed that she filed for divorce from Shumpert in Georgia eight months before her post.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the 32-year-old accused Shumpert, 33, of being "emotionally and mentally abusive", treating her "cruelly" and "displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage".

She claimed that Shumpert "became more and more angry" about her fame and she subsequently began to "intentionally dim her light for her husband to try to have a harmonious and peaceful marriage".

When Taylor announced their separation on Instagram, she insisted infidelity wasn't to blame for the end of her seven-year marriage. However, in the documents, she alleged he was involved in multiple cheating scandals.

According to the outlet, Taylor first began the divorce process in 2021 but the couple reconciled. She filed for divorce again in 2022 but withdrew the petition a day later. She filed again in January because she was "unable to handle the emotional rollercoaster".

Taylor and Shumpert got married in 2016 and have two children. Their first daughter, Junie, was born in December 2015 and their second, Rue, followed in September 2020.

She is requesting primary physical custody of their children as well as joint legal custody and child support.