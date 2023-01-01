Chris Evans returns to Instagram after six-month hiatus

Chris Evans has returned to Instagram following a six-month break.

The Avengers actor announced in June that he was taking time away from Twitter and Instagram because he wanted his summer to involve "less screen time".

He has now returned to the photo-sharing platform to spotlight the Animal Haven animal shelter in New York City.

"Hi everyone! I'm back :) I'm thankful for a LOT of things this year, but dogs are always high on the list," he captioned the video. "So glad to hear that these dogs got adopted, and that we were able to set them up with a year's worth of @thinkjinx food and treats. Happy thanksgiving everyone!"

The video featured the 42-year-old visiting the shelter, meeting the dogs waiting to be rehomed and feeding them treats.

"There are literally thousands of dogs waiting to be adopted all across the country," he explained in the clip. "Just like my dog, Dodger."

Evans, who is an investor and spokesperson for the dog food brand Jinx, adopted his canine Dodger after shooting a scene in a kennel for the 2017 movie Gifted.

"I foolishly walked in and I thought, 'Are these actor dogs or are these real up-for-adoption dogs?' And sure enough, they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn't belong there," he told People at the time. "I snagged him and he's such a good dog."