Sofía Vergara hits back at plastic surgery claims

Sofía Vergara has hit back at speculation she has undergone plastic surgery.

The former Modern Family actress told Glamour that her appearance looks different because she is ageing, not because she has gone under the knife.

"Sometimes I read messages - I avoid reading comments because, for what? It's usually people that are in a bad mood or depressed or jealous," Sofía stated. "I read it and it's like, 'She has done so much stuff to herself that she doesn't even look like her anymore.' And I'm thinking, It's not like you have plastic surgery to look worse than before, come on!"

The 51-year-old added, "I always want to say, 'No, it's called ageing! It's called f**king I'm old! That's why I look different!'"

The Colombian actress candidly admitted that she would be tempted to undergo plastic surgery if she had time to recover from the procedure.

"I don't have downtime. I wish I had downtime from work. I would do a lot more s**t," she shared.

Instead, Sofía treats herself to treatments such as microneedling and Botox as they are less time-consuming.

"I do little things here and there. I do a lot of microneedling when I can," she explained. "But I do microneedling, little lasers for capillaries because I have rosacea. I do Botox in my eyes and in my neck regularly. Little things that I don't need to sit in my house for a month because, unfortunately, I can't. And products. I like products."