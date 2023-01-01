Paris Hilton welcomes baby girl

Paris Hilton has surprised fans by announcing the arrival of a baby girl named London.

The 42-year-old celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday by sharing a picture of a pink baby onesie bearing the name "London". The outfit lay on a pink blanket next to a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses and a cuddly animal.

In the caption, Paris simply wrote, "Thankful for my baby girl," with heart and baby emojis.

Paris, who is married to venture capitalist Carter Reum, confused fans with her initial post as they were unsure whether she was expecting the baby girl or if she had already arrived.

However, in a TikTok video, she told her niece and nephew that she has "two babies", and in the comments of the post, she confirmed, "My princess has arrived!!"

In addition, Paris posted a picture of her son Phoenix on her Instagram Stories with the caption "the big brother", while her sister-in-law Tessa Hilton wrote in the comments, "Beautiful baby girl."

Elsewhere in the comments, Naomi Campbell wrote, "Congratulations @parishilton & welcome Londom (sic)," Dakota Fanning posted, "Yaaaaaaaassssss!!!!!!!! Amazing news," and stylist Rachel Zoe added, "OMG my heart just exploded! I am so excited for you both."

The DJ and entrepreneur told fans earlier this year that she decided on the name London for a girl over 10 years ago.

"I'm really excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister one day - named London. It's my favourite city and I've always wanted to name my daughter London," she said during a live chat episode of her podcast in March.

"I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter."

Paris and Carter got married in November 2021. Phoenix was born via surrogate in January.