Stephen Graham to receive outstanding contribution honour at British Independent Film Awards

Stephen Graham will be honoured with the Richard Harris Award at the 2023 British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs).

The Irishman star will receive the honour, named after the late veteran actor, for his outstanding contribution to the British film industry. He will be presented with the prize on Sunday 3 December.

"To be recognised for this year's Richard Harris award alongside the immense talent of the previous recipients, is truly humbling and overwhelming. I'd like to give a heartfelt thanks to BIFA and the Harris family for this acknowledgement," Graham, 50, said in a statement.

Previous recipients of the award include Kristin Scott Thomas, Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave, Daniel Day-Lewis, Helena Bonham Carter, Emma Thompson, Jim Broadbent, John Hurt and Glenda Jackson, among others.

In the announcement, BIFA officials described the Boiling Point star as "a hugely talented and versatile performer" who is highly sought after in both television and film in the U.K. and Hollywood.

Damian, Jared and Jamie Harris, in whose father's memory the award is presented, added, "Throughout his long and successful film career both at home and abroad, Stephen always brings an edge to his characters, something that our father would have appreciated very much. He is a British independent national treasure and we're delighted to present him with the Richard Harris Award this year."

The 26th British Independent Film Awards will take place on Sunday 3 December at Old Billingsgate.