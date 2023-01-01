Nicole Kidman never expected cinema advert to become 'this cultural thing'

Nicole Kidman never expected her AMC Theatres commercial to become a cultural phenomenon, according to her husband Keith Urban.

In September 2021, executives at the AMC chain released an advert featuring the Australian actress highlighting the magic of the theatrical experience in an effort to urge audiences to return to cinemas following the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the advert, she sits alone in a cinema and watches movies as her voiceover praises the experience, saying the now-iconic line, "Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this."

The commercial became a surprise viral hit and inspired Internet memes and parodies, and it has also had a lasting impact, with the ad still playing in some theatres.

During an appearance on Criss Angel's Talking Junkies podcast, Urban admitted neither of them expected it to be such a success.

"Neither of us did," he said. "Never in a million years expected that to be this cultural thing. It's crazy."

Explaining how the promo originated, the country singer continued, "She did it because we love movies, she loves movies and it was hard times for the theaters. So AMC asked her if she'd do an AMC commercial and it was a no-brainer for her to be a part of that."

The Moulin Rouge! actress previously told GQ last year that she had no idea why the clip was so popular.

"But what I can tell you is that the reaction is a direct result of the amount of people going back to theatres to enjoy the movies. And that is exciting," she added.

Kidman and AMC are working on a sequel to the advert.