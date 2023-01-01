Jon Batiste will have a 'do-over' with his wife at 2024 Grammys

Jon Batiste has shared that he will have a "do-over" with his wife at 2024 Grammys.

The musician, who has been nominated for six awards at the 2024 Grammys, has revealed that he is looking forward to attending the ceremony with his wife, Suleika Jaouad.

Suleika, a writer and advocate, was unable to attend the 2022 award show due to her battle with leukemia.

"It's our opportunity to have a do-over. In fact it's very poetic because my song that's nominated for song of the year, Butterfly, started off as a lullaby that I wrote for Suleika in the hospital," Jon, 37, told People in a new interview.

During the 2022 ceremony, Jon won five of the 11 awards that he was nominated for. Meanwhile, Suleika was recovering from a bone marrow transplant.

"It's hard to be present when you're in moments like the Grammys and everything is pulling your attention, and you have to be supremely focused, and you've worked all this time for a certain goal in your mind, and your partner is at home and going through this," Jon shared. "It was a lot of anxiety mixed with a lot of raw emotion and celebration. I think this year is going to be great."

"I think it's going to be an amazing, poetic full-circle moment," he continued. "It's indeed (a big deal) but it's an even bigger deal that it's that song and Suleika and I will be there together."

Suleika, 35, added, "I'm so excited to celebrate Jon not from the couch, but the actual Grammys."

The couple quietly tied the knot in February 2022, the day before the writer underwent her transplant.

During an appearance on Sherri in September, Jon shared that Suleika was doing "much better".

"It's a miracle," he said at the time. "She's doing so much better after her transplant."

Suleika was diagnosed with leukemia in 2010. She went into remission four years later, however, the cancer returned in July 2022.