Julia Fox felt 'very alone' when she was unable to breastfeed son

Julia Fox felt "very alone" when she was unable to breastfeed her son.

The actress/model has opened up about the struggles she faced after welcoming her son, Valentino, in January 2021.

"When breastfeeding didn't work for me I felt defective, like, not a real woman - isn't that crazy?" Julia told Cosmopolitan candidly in an interview. "I felt very alone when I was pumping for such a little amount of milk at all hours."

The 33-year-old, who suffered from postpartum depression, continued, "I had really dark thoughts. I would think like, 'If this was the caveman era and there was no formula, what would I do? Is it natural selection?' But formula was the best thing for him - he was getting vitamins my body couldn't give him. I wasn't well then."

Julia shares Valentino with her ex-husband, pilot Peter Artemiev. The pair tied the knot in November 2018 and finalised their divorce in July 2020.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Uncut Gems star stated that she is not currently interested in dating anyone.

"Maybe when my son is like... six," Julia told the publication, before shaking her head. "That could be a time when maybe I start to put myself out there to meet someone who works as much as I do, and maybe also has children so they understand that they'll never come first to me."

The Italian-born actress famously dated Kanye West for a couple of months in early 2022.