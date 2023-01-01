Bradley Cooper would do another Hangover movie in 'an instant'

Bradley Cooper would do another 'Hangover' movie "in an instant".

The 'Maestro' actor had his breakthrough role as teacher and leader of the Wolfpack Phil in the first 'Hangover' movie in 2009, and he would love to return for a fourth film.

Asked on 'The New Yorker Radio Hour' podcast “Are you done with fun?

“In other words, if another kinda fun comic role came along, it was three months of your life, it’s not Hangover 5, but something of a similar spirit.”

Cooper replied: “Well, I would do Hangover 5.

“It would be [Hangover] 4 first, but yeah.”

The 48-year-old actor insists he would reprise the role “not just to pay the bills", adding: “I would do probably Hangover 4 in an instant, yeah, just because I love Todd [Phillips], I love Zach [Galifianakis], I love Ed [Helms] so much. I probably would, yeah.”

However, he doubts another flick in the comedy franchise would happen.

He said: “I don’t think Todd’s ever going to do that."

The first film follows a group of men on a bachelor party in Las Vegas, who lose the groom.

There were two sequels in 2011 and 2013.

Bradley went on to insist that he had lots of "fun" making his musical autobiographical drama 'Maestro' and 2018's romantic drama ‘A Star Is Born'.

He told the host: "You said the word ‘fun.’ There’s nothing more fun that I’ve ever experienced than Maestro and A Star Is Born.

“This is me having fun.”