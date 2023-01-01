Olivia Colman has become 'more scared' of stage acting

Olivia Colman has admitted the prospect of returning to the theatre is "quite scary".

The Oscar-winning actress made her debut on the London stage in Long Day's Journey into Night in 2000 and returned to the theatre in 2009 for England People Very Nice, 2012's Hay Fever and 2017's Mosquitoes.

In an interview for British Vogue magazine, Colman wondered if she had left it too long to get back on the stage.

"As I've gotten older, I've become more scared. I used to just love it. It was like my heroin, you know. But it's quite scary now. I've left big gaps between doing plays. Probably left too much of a gap..." she said.

When asked if she will ever go back to the theatre, the 49-year-old replied, "Maybe when our youngest is a bit older."

Colman and her husband Ed Sinclair share three children; two teenage boys and an eight-year-old.

The British star has remained in demand ever since she won the Best Actress Oscar for The Favourite in 2019 and her upcoming projects include Wonka, Wicked Little Letters and Paddington in Peru.

Colman admitted to the publication that she hopes to do less back-to-back projects and spend more time at home in the future.

"I love being at home. I rarely take jobs away," she shared. "Well, I'm trying to say no more often to have a bigger gap between jobs."