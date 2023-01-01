Tyra Banks gained 'a ton' of weight during pandemic

Tyra Banks has confessed to putting on 'a ton' of weight during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recalling the lockdown period of the pandemic, the former America's Next Top Model host admitted to "just sitting around and eating".

"That was the only thing to do was to eat, and that was the pleasure," she told DailyMail.com while attending the recent Como 1907 charity gala in Italy. "Los Angeles had a bunch of these things where you could drive around and have those experiences in your car."

The star added, "So we weren't walking, we were doing driving experiences... I put it on during Covid, and I can get off."

According to the outlet, the model made it clear she is in no rush to slim down.

Tyra - who turns 50 in December - also weighed in on ageing, telling the publication that getting older is a "privilege".

"I've got grey hair - I'm not showing it tonight but my man loves my grey hair," the Smize and Dream founder said.

"When I was younger, 50 was old, right? It was like a grandma age or something. Now I look at Jennifer Lopez, I look at Halle Berry, I look at Jennifer Aniston, and I'm like, 'What the hell is 50?'"

Tyra began her modelling career at the age of 15 and became the first Black woman to pose on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1993.

In 2019, she became the oldest woman to feature on the cover at the age of 45, before Martha Stewart usurped her at the age of 81 earlier this year.