Gwyneth Paltrow pays tribute to late father on his 80th birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow has paid tribute her father Bruce Paltrow on what would have been his 80th birthday.

The Avengers star, 51, took to Instagram on Sunday to remember her dad, who died in 2002 aged 58 following a lengthy battle with throat cancer.

"I wish you here to celebrate your 80th today," the Oscar winner captioned a photo of a black and white framed image of Bruce. "I miss you and love you more than ever, if that were possible."

Back in August, the Goop founder discussed her filmmaker father during a live Q&A video with her 8.4 million followers, recalling how she missed his "humour".

"I was just on a walk with a friend this morning, and even she was talking about the things that my dad used to say," the actress said at the time. "His phrases. He was kind of a philosopher, in his own way. And just had the most brilliant one-liners."

A few weeks after Bruce's death, Gwyneth met her future husband Chris Martin backstage at a Coldplay concert.

During their relationship, they welcomed their daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, before separating after 10 years of marriage in 2014.

In 2018, Gwyneth married television writer and director Brad Falchuk, whom she first met on the set of Glee.