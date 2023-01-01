Colman Domingo defends Euphoria over toxic workplace allegations

Colman Domingo has defended his TV show Euphoria following reports suggesting creator Sam Levinson ran a chaotic and toxic set.

The actor, who plays recovering drug addict Ali in the show, was asked by The Independent if his experience on the HBO drama was similar to those described in the 2022 report, which claimed the production was unorganised and actors were forced to work long hours.

"Not one bit," he replied. "I'm not gonna invalidate (anyone's) experience. But working in television is long hours. Sometimes you work up to 14 hours a day. And then you have to go home and prep. You have to really live and work in a very methodical way. A lot of young actors may not be up for the task, or have that same work ethic."

"I've been in this business for 32 years," he continued. "I know what hard work is. So when I heard those 'reports,' I thought, 'Where is this coming from? That's just a normal work day.' Be a professional."

In The Daily Beast's report in early 2022, it was claimed that Levinson mistreated his actors during the chaotic production of the second season of Euphoria. Levinson also faced similar accusations about his other HBO show, The Idol, earlier this year.

Defending the writer/director, Domingo said, "There's no one that's going to mistreat you on the set of Euphoria. Sam Levinson is joyful, and collaborative, and could not be a bigger advocate for his actors."

A third season of Euphoria is in development.