Jonathan Bailey teases Wicked movie: 'It's going to blow everyone's mind'

Jonathan Bailey believes fans of the Wicked stage show will have their "minds blown" by the upcoming movie adaptation.

The Bridgerton actor stars as Fiyero alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch in Jon M. Chu's two-part adaptation of the beloved stage production.

Teasing what fans can expect from the movie musical, Bailey told E! News, "I think the fans of the original musical should prepare to get their minds blown."

He continued, "It's such a psychologically rich material. And we know it as really exciting theatre with an incredible score and amazing numbers, but when you put it on film, the reality of these characters and the nuances of their psychology, it's just going to blow everyone's mind."

Bailey also praised the film's grand production values and "visionary" director before delivering one final tease: "I mean, who doesn't want Michelle Yeoh and everyone else sort of dancing around and singing? It's gonna be amazing."

The cast and crew of Wicked were 10 days away from wrapping principal photography when production was suspended in July due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

After the strike ended earlier this month, Bailey was asked by Entertainment Tonight when they would be getting back to work.

"I'm not sure for definite," he replied. "We'll be getting back to Oz as soon as we can... we've still got more magic to accomplish."

The first part of Wicked will be released in a year on 27 November 2024.