Nicolas Cage scaling back work to spend more time with daughter

Nicolas Cage is considering scaling back his work schedule so he can spend more time with his daughter.

The Con Air actor revealed he might make fewer movies in order to spend more time at home with his wife Riko Shibata and their 14-month-old daughter August.

Cage revealed his plan when he discussed his upcoming 60th birthday in January during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"So 60 is coming up. I'd like to read a book a week, I want to spend more time with my daughter, I'm taking stock of what's really important. Maybe not make quite as many movies," he said.

When the reporter noted that having a baby at home is "priority number one", he replied, "It's profound, yeah, (a) totally new experience, I love it."

The Oscar-winning actor got married to his fifth wife in February 2021 and they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named August Francesca Coppola Cage, in September 2022.

Cage has two other children from previous relationships. He shares 32-year-old Weston with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton and 18-year-old Kal-El with ex-wife Alice Kim.

He has had a particularly busy year career-wise, with his film releases including Renfield, Dream Scenario, Sympathy for the Devil, The Old Way, The Retirement Plan and a brief cameo in The Flash.