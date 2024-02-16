Jennifer Lopez announces This Is Me... Now film

Jennifer Lopez is releasing a film to accompany her upcoming album This Is Me... Now.

The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer will be releasing her first studio album in nearly a decade as well as a film inspired by the music on 16 February 2024.

The film, to be released on Prime Video, has been described as "a narrative driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life".

"Lopez creates a genre-redefining immersive cinematic experience: an extravagant visual and sonic feast with impressive choreography, star studded cameos, costumes, sets and blockbuster-worthy visuals," the press release reads. "Although an astonishing vivid spectacle, the film is ultimately a heartfelt ode to JL's journey of self-healing and everlasting belief in fairytale endings. Audiences will be captivated and leave hopeful that true love can be more than a dream."

Helmed by music video director Dave Meyers, This Is Me... Now: The Film was written by Lopez, her husband Ben Affleck and Matt Walton from a story by Lopez, Meyers and Chris Shafer. She stars in the project alongside "additional cast members to be announced".

The music superstar previously worked with Meyers on the music videos for All I Have and I'm Real.

The 54-year-old announced she was working on a follow-up to her 2002 album, This is Me... Then, on its 20th anniversary last November.

The new album "effortlessly blends R&B, contemporary pop sounds and hip-hop beats" and Lopez's "emotional signature vocals" to be her "most honest and personal" record yet.

The first single, Can't Get Enough, will be released on 10 January.