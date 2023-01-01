Jennifer Lawrence addresses plastic surgery speculation

Jennifer Lawrence has shut down rumours that she has had plastic surgery.

The Hunger Games star recently sat down with Kylie Jenner for Interview Magazine to discuss style and beauty. During the conversation, Jennifer said that fans believe she has had plastic surgery, however, she shared that she simply uses makeup.

"I also think it's incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung (Vanngo), who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I've been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery," the 33-year-old actress told Kylie.

She added, "I'm like, 'I didn't have eye surgery. I'm doing makeup."

Kylie, 26, replied, "Oh my god. You know, you've been looking amazing. Have you always worked with him?"

"Well, apparently I've had full plastic surgery," Jennifer said of the rumours with a laugh.

Kylie then assured the No Hard Feelings actress, "No, I've been seeing the pictures. It doesn't look like that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jennifer noted that photos from when she was 19 have been compared to those of when she was 30.

"I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I'm 19 to 30 and I'm like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I'm aging,'" she explained. "Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I'm like, 'I've had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.'"