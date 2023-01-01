Stephen Colbert undergoes surgery for ruptured appendix

Stephen Colbert has been forced to cancel his late-night talk show so he can recover from a ruptured appendix.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host took to Instagram on Monday to announce that this week's episodes have been cancelled as he recovers from surgery following a ruptured appendix.

"Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week," Stephen, 59, announced to his 2.2 million followers before making Thanksgiving jokes. "I'm sure you're thinking, 'Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?' Actually, I'm recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix."

The comedian humorously continued, "I'm grateful to my doctors for their care and to (his wife) Evie and the kids for putting up with me. Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas."

This week's episodes of the CBS talk show were set to include a star-studded guest list, including Sir Patrick Stewart, Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Kelsey Grammer as well as musical guest Jon Batiste.

This week's cancellation marks the second time the show has been taken off-air since it returned to CBS following the end of the writers' strike in October. Later that month, Stephen was forced to cancel shows after testing positive for Covid-19.