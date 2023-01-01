Tiffany Haddish vows to 'get help' after DUI arrest

Tiffany Haddish has vowed to "get help" following her second arrest for driving under the influence (DUI) in two years.

The Girls Trip actress was arrested on Friday on suspicion of DUI after falling asleep behind the wheel of her car on Beverly Drive in Los Angeles.

Addressing the incident in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 43-year-old insisted it "will never happen again".

"I'm going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries," she added.

The Night School star also explained that she had a busy Thanksgiving on Thursday and helped feed underprivileged people at the Laugh Factory before attending a Yächtley Crëw concert. She fell asleep in her car on the way home and her Tesla parked itself, but it blocked part of the street.

Haddish told the outlet she was in good spirits and praised the Beverly Hills Police Department for how their officers handled the situation.

Hours after she was released, Haddish performed a stand-up set at the Laugh Factory on Friday night. She reportedly joked about her arrest when an audience member asked what happened.

"I had prayed to God to send me a man with a job, career, preferably in a uniform, and I answered my prayers," she said, according to audio obtained by TMZ.

The Afterparty star was previously arrested on suspicion of DUI in January 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia after falling asleep behind the wheel.