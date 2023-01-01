Paris Hilton is "loving (her) mom era".

Days after she announced the arrival of her baby girl, named London, the business mogul gushed over the newest addition to her family.

"She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and little girl," Paris said during a Monday appearance on Today. "We're just over the moon."

In addition to their newborn daughter, Paris, 42, and her husband Carter Reum, also 42, share a 10-month-old son, Phoenix. Both children were welcomed via surrogate.

"I am loving my mom era," Paris continued of motherhood. "I just feel so at peace. I'm just so happy, so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family and life we are building together. And I couldn't imagine anything else."

The DJ surprised fans on Thanksgiving by sharing a picture of a pink baby onesie bearing the name "London" to announce she had a daughter.

The Simple Life star and Carter, an author and venture capitalist, began dating in November 2019. They got engaged in February 2021 before tying the knot in November of the same year.