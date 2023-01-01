Edgar Wright urges Hollywood franchise to 'take a breather' to avoid burnout

Edgar Wright urges massive Hollywood franchises to "take a breather and let people get excited".

The 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' director - who was careful not to name the likes of Marvel - insisted some big screen series need to be mindful of "killing the golden goose" through overexposure.

Speaking on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, he said: "I wish some franchises would just kind of have the sense to just take a breather and let people get excited about it again.

"I feel like there are certain things that I loved that I don’t want to see again, or I don’t want to see them again for a long time."

The 'Baby Driver' filmmaker noted that studios also need to put a focus on developing new projects and ideas.

He explained: "One of the problems with film franchises is sometimes when they announce — I’m not mentioning any names or anything — when they announce like massive slates of films and TV shows […] there’s a danger of killing the golden goose.

“It is a weird thing: If I could go back to when I was a young film fan, and I’ve just enjoyed a movie, and people are saying, ‘Guess what? They’ll be one every three years for the rest of your life.’

"I’d be like, ‘Really?!’ That’s the thing that is sad to me, the lack of investment in new movies.”

He pointed to the 'James Bond' saga as an exception in the current landscape, with Eon Productions in no rush to cast Daniel Craig's successor as 007 following 2021's 'No Time To Die'.

He said: "They’re pretty smart actually because they’re willing to kind of put a pause on things to build anticipation. They are the exception.

“They are smart enough to put the brakes on and build anticipation so you’ll be excited for the next one.

"I think one of the problems now is that I wish some films and series that people would understand it’s ok to take a break and build anticipation.”