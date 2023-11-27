Past Lives scoops top prize at Gotham Awards

'Past Lives' took home the top accolade at the Gotham Awards on Monday night (27.11.23).

The romantic drama movie scooped the Best Feature accolade at the ceremony at New York City's Cipriani Wall Street, and writer-director Celine Song admitted the prize is "such an honour".

She told the audience: "Thank you, Gotham, for this award. It’s such an honour.

"It really means the world to receive it with my debut set in New York City, a city I live in and love deeply."

But Song missed out on the Breakthrough Director gong, which was an all-female category this year, with the prize going to A.V. Rockwell for 'A Thousand and One'.

Accepting the award, an emotional Rockwell said: "Maybe one of the biggest things actually was telling a very truthful, authentic, very raw experience that can be so hard when it’s culturally specific and I felt like I fought tooth and nail for every inch of, every piece of what you’ve seen on screen.

"Just to be frank, it is very hard to tell a very culturally specific story when you look like this [touching the skin on back of her hand]."

Other big winners on the night included Lily Gladstone, who triumphed in the Outstanding Lead Performance category for 'The Unknown Country'.

Charles Melton's role in 'May December' won him the Outstanding Supporting Performance accolade, and comedy-drama TV series 'Beef' picked up two prizes.

The Netflix show won the Breakthrough Series Under 40 minutes award, and 'Beef' star Ali Wong triumphed in the Outstanding Performance in a New Series category.

French courtroom drama thriller film 'Anatomy of a Fall' also scooped two prizes, Best International Feature and Best Screenplay.

Gotham Awards 2023 Winners List:

Best Feature - Past Lives

Outstanding Lead Performance - Lily Gladstone (The Unknown Country)

Outstanding Supporting Performance - Charles Melton (May December)

Breakthrough Director Award - A.V. Rockwell (A Thousand and One)

Breakthrough Series Over 40 minutes - A Small Light

Breakthrough Series Under 40 minutes - Beef

Outstanding Performance in a New Series - Ali Wong (Beef)

Best Documentary Feature - Four Daughters

Best International Feature - Anatomy of a Fall

Best Screenplay - Anatomy of a Fall