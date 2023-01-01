John Mulaney 'really identified' with Matthew Perry's addiction battle

John Mulaney "really identified" with Matthew Perry over their battles with addiction.

The comedian, who has been sober for three years, told Variety that he was affected by the late Friends star's candid account of his journey with addiction and recovery in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

"Addiction is just a disaster," Mulaney told the publication. "Life is like a wobbly table at a restaurant and you pile all this s**t on it, and it gets wobblier and wobblier and more unstable. Then drugs just kick the f**king legs out from under the table. I really identified with his story. I'm thinking about him a lot."

Perry was found dead in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home on 28 October aged 54. No illegal drugs were found on the scene and no foul play was suspected. A number of his friends have insisted he was sober before he died.

Mulaney went to rehab in 2020 over his addiction to cocaine and prescription pills after his famous friends staged an intervention.

The former Saturday Night Live star candidly addressed his experience with addiction in his Netflix special, Baby J, earlier this year.

"Going to rehab and a lot of other things had become public knowledge, and I felt there was no way to start doing stand-up again without going through this," he said of the special. "I also had a lot to say about it. It had been an extremely eventful time, and the goal from the beginning was to do this as funny as I could make it - not as impactful as I could make it, not to pause for dramatic effect. I just wanted it to be a little wilder and put you in my very confident, demented brain during the time of addiction."