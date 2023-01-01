Past Lives wins Best Feature at 2023 Gotham Awards

Past Lives scooped the Best Feature prize at the 2023 Gotham Awards on Monday night.

Celine Song's moving romance drama, starring Greta Lee, took home the night's biggest prize as the movie awards season kicked off at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

Killers of the Flower Moon breakout star Lily Gladstone won the gender-neutral Outstanding Lead Performance category for a different movie, The Unknown Country, and former Riverdale star Charles Melton won the Outstanding Supporting Performance accolade for his acclaimed role alongside Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in May December.

Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall, which won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, was a double winner at the Gothams. The courtroom thriller won Best International Feature and Best Screenplay for Triet and Arthur Harari.

In the TV categories, Netflix's revenge show Beef was crowned Breakthrough Series and its star Ali Wong received the Outstanding Performance in a New Series award.

A new set of honours titled Icon & Creator Tributes were awarded during the ceremony to Greta Gerwig (Barbie), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), George C. Wolfe (Rustin), Michael Mann (Ferrari), Ben Affleck (Air) and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Feature: Past Lives

Outstanding Lead Performance: Lily Gladstone, The Unknown Country

Outstanding Supporting Performance: Charles Melton, May December

Breakthrough Director Award: A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One

Best Documentary Feature: Four Daughters

Best International Feature: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Breakthrough Series – Over 40 minutes: A Small Light

Breakthrough Series – Under 40 minutes: Beef

Outstanding Performance in a New Series: Ali Wong, Beef