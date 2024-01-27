Luke Evans loses 17 pounds in 10 weeks due to London stage role

Luke Evans has lost 17.6 pounds (8 kilograms) in 10 weeks due to his performances on the London stage.

The Beauty and the Beast actor made the admission as he showed off his ripped physique in a topless video on Instagram on Monday.

"Wanna burn body fat fast? DO A WEST END SHOW!!! Dropped 8kg in 10 weeks!! Only down side…it’s B**ODY WINTER," he wrote in the caption along with a freezing face emoji.

In the video, the Welsh actor sported denim trousers, a flat cap and a cooling eye mask as he posed in front of a mirror in a hallway. The clip began with a look at his full body before zooming into his eye masks.

Referring to the latter, he added in the caption, "Also cooling eye patches are a 44 year old man’s best friend."

Evans currently stars in the new comedy Backstairs Billy alongside Penelope Wilton at the Duke of York's Theatre in London's West End.

In the play, directed by Michael Grandage, the Downton Abbey actress portrays the Queen Mother and Evans plays her loyal servant William 'Billy' Tallon.

The show opened on 27 October and is slated to run until 27 January 2024.