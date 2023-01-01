Bradley Cooper was 'happy' to help Brooke Shields during her medical emergency

Bradley Cooper was "happy" to be in the right place at the right time when Brooke Shields suffered a medical emergency.

Earlier this month, the 58-year-old actress revealed she suffered a seizure inside a New York City restaurant in September and Cooper rushed to be by her side during the emergency.

At the Gotham Awards on Monday night, the Maestro actor/director was asked by Extra how it felt to be called a "guardian angel" by Shields.

He replied, "I was happy to be in the right place at the right time."

During an interview with Glamour, Shields explained that The Hangover actor had been called as he was close by and nobody could get hold of her writer/director husband Chris Henchy.

"The next thing I remember, I'm being loaded into an ambulance. I have oxygen on. And Bradley f**king Cooper is sitting next to me holding my hand," she recalled.

"(Henchy's) assistant called Bradley and said, 'Brooke's on the ground. Chris isn't around. Go get her.' And he came, and somebody called the ambulance. And then it was like, I walked in with Jesus."

The Blue Lagoon star's doctors told her she had consumed too much water and asked her whether she had enough salt in her diet.

She made a full recovery and was able to attend her one-woman show debut on 12 September.