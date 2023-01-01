Kristin Cavallari on 'good terms' with ex-husband

Kristin Cavallari has assured fans she is now on "good terms" with her ex-husband Jay Cutler.

The former couple, who were married for nearly seven years, split in 2020 before finalising their divorce two years later.

Speaking on a recent episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, the former Laguna Beach star, 36, revealed she is on "good terms" with the American football star.

"I never thought we'd get here," she admitted of Jay, 40. "I'm so happy about it because, you know, everyone wins when the parents are on good terms. My kids see it. It's just easier."

Kristin and Jay share three children - sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, nine, and seven-year-old daughter, Saylor.

The star has kept her life private since their split, while Jay went public with his new girlfriend Samantha Robertson in September.

The reality TV star admitted her split from Jay was "really difficult", but getting to see him happy is "just the best", and even referred to him as her "soulmate".

"I think we can have soulmates and they can be really difficult relationships in order to spur growth for both people," she explained. "I don't always think soulmates are that beautiful love story. I think they can be. I think I have another one out there who will be that for me, but I haven't found that yet. But I'm thankful for my other soulmates, as tough as it's been."