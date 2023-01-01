Julia Roberts pays tribute to twins on their 19th birthday

Julia Roberts has celebrated the 19th birthdays of her twins.

The Pretty Woman star took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, uploading a throwback black and white snap of herself with her son and daughter when they were babies.

"There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together," the actress, 56, captioned the heartwarming photo.

In the touching shot, Julia can be seen holding her babies in each arm as they sit on her lap.

The Notting Hill star shares the twins and 16-year-old son Henry with her second husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder.

The pair tied the knot at Julia's New Mexico ranch in 2002 and celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary last year.

The Erin Brockovich actress was previously married to country singer Lyle Lovett from 1993 to 1995, and briefly engaged to actor Kiefer Sutherland before their split in 1991.