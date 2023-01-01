Shannen Doherty to discuss cancer battle and career on new podcast

Shannen Doherty will discuss her career, relationships and cancer battle on her new podcast.

In an interview with People, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress described Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty as a "memoir of the past, the present and future".

"'Tell-all' sort of sounds weird to me, because I always think of a tell-all is your only intention is basically to blame everybody else and to tell on them," the 52-year-old stated. "I take full responsibility for my own actions, and I hold myself very accountable, and I do it on the podcast as well. I admit to the mistakes that I have made."

The actress also hopes that the podcast will become a vital resource for those going through cancer.

"We really explore all the different phases and stages of cancer, what it's like to lose your hair (a) multitude of times, how to stay authentic to yourself while also staying really authentic to the cancer movement," she explained.

Shannen first battled breast cancer between 2015 and 2017. It returned and escalated to stage four in February 2020, and this June, she revealed that the cancer had spread to her brain.

The Charmed star also revealed that she intends to record several podcast episodes per day because she likes to stay busy.

"When I'm working and when I'm creative, there's no room for depression at all. It fuels me," she shared. "Working makes me so happy. Even my podcast producers were like, 'Really? You're going to do three episodes in one day? It's a lot.' And I was like, 'I could do five in a day.' I just go... It's also invigorating. I love it. So that helps me for sure."

Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, which premieres on 6 December, will feature guest appearances from Shannen's friends and family as well as doctors and actors.