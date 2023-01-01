Shannen Doherty reveals cancer has spread to her bones

Shannen Doherty has revealed her breast cancer has spread to her bones.

Earlier this year, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress announced her Stage 4 breast cancer had spread to her brain, and in a new interview with People magazine on Wednesday, she revealed it is now in her bones too.

"I don't want to die," the 52-year-old declared. "I'm not done with living. I'm not done with loving. I'm not done with creating. I'm not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I'm just not - I'm not done."

The Charmed star was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and after chemotherapy and radiation treatments and a mastectomy, she declared she was in remission in 2017. However, the cancer returned in 2019, and in June this year, she revealed it had spread to her brain.

"When you ask yourself, 'Why me? Why did I get cancer?' and then 'Why did my cancer come back? Why am I stage 4?,' that leads you to look for the bigger purpose in life," she explained.

Shannen is still receiving treatment and she hopes to get into clinical trials. She also wants to raise awareness and funds for cancer research and prove that cancer sufferers are still able to work.

"People just assume that it means you can't walk, you can't eat, you can't work. They put you out to pasture at a very early age - 'You're done, you're retired,' and we're not," she stated. "We're vibrant, and we have such a different outlook on life. We are people who want to work and embrace life and keep moving forward."

She added, "We're the people who want to work the most, because we're just so grateful for every second, every hour, every day we get to be here."

Shannen will discuss her cancer battle as well as her career and relationships on her new podcast, Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, which launches on 6 December.