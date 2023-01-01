Jon Hamm details 'perfect' wedding

Jon Hamm has opened up about his "perfect" wedding to Anna Osceola.

The Morning Show actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! On Tuesday, where he shared details of his recent wedding to his Mad Men co-star, Anna.

"It was very exciting," Jon said of the event, which took place in June of this year at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California.

"We did it this summer in beautiful Big Sur. It was a perfect day," The 52-year-old continued. "It was very sparsely attended, by our decision; it was small. And man, it was great."

The actor then poked fun at his age, telling the talk show host, "It only took me half a century but I figured I might as well get it right, so there you go."

Jon and Anna, 35, tied the knot on 24 June. The wedding boasted a star-studded guest list, with guests including Paul Rudd and Tina Fey, as reported by TMZ.

During the interview, Jon noted that the nuptials took place in the same location where the Mad Men finale was filmed, which is when the now-married couple met.

The actor shared that it was a "full circle moment", adding, "It came all the way around."

The pair began dating in 2020. People then confirmed in February of this year that they were engaged.