Andy Cohen explains why he stopped showing his kids' faces online

Andy Cohen has explained why will no longer be showing his kids' faces online.

The television host has shared why he is no longer posting photos of his son Benjamin's face on social media and will soon begin doing the same for his daughter, Lucy.

"The last time I showed Ben's face was when I got my star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (in February 2022)," Andy said of his four-year-old son in a new interview with Today.

The 55-year-old added that he will also soon stop posting photos of his one-year-old daughter's face. "I'm teetering towards not showing (her) anymore. I just feel funny about it," he said.

"People need to understand that my kids are not me and they didn't sign up for this," Andy continued. "I'm figuring it out as I go."

The Bravo executive added that his mother, Evelyn Cohen, has been "very vocal" about the matter.

"She's really like, 'You have to stop. ... 'OK, you can't show Ben anymore. When are you going to stop showing Lucy?'" the TV host shared.

Andy welcomed Benjamin via surrogate in February 2019. He then welcomed Lucy, who was "one of the first" babies born via gestational carrier in New York, in April 2022.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Emmy winner stated that he has stopped caring about what people say about him online.

"If I go on Twitter at any given moment, it's a battlefield about politics, or people telling me that I messed up a show completely, or that I'm this, that, or the other," Andy told the outlet. "But ... I don't give a f**k what anyone's saying about me on Twitter."