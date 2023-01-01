Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo to perform on final Saturday Night Live shows of 2023

Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have been announced as the musical guests for the final two Saturday Night Live shows of the year.

Rodrigo, 20, is set to perform during the 9 December edition of the show, hosted by Adam Driver.

Meanwhile, Eilish, 21, will hit the stage for the Kate McKinnon-helmed episode on 16 December.

Eilish and McKinnon's pairing comes after they were both involved with Greta Gerwig's Barbie. McKinnon played Weird Barbie, while the Bad Guy singer contributed the track What Was I Made For? to the film's soundtrack.

Both Rodrigo and Eilish have previously performed on the sketch show, which is broadcast live from New York's Studio 8H in NBC's headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

Rodrigo made her SNL stage debut in May 2021, when she performed Drivers License and Good 4 U from her debut album, Sour.

Eilish debuted on the show in 2019, performing Bad Guy and All the Good Girls Go to Hell from her debut LP, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

She then appeared as both host and musical guest in 2021, performing Happier Than Ever and Male Fantasy.

The 16 December episode will mark the first time former SNL star McKinnon has hosted the show. She served as a cast member for 10 years between 2012 and 2022.

Driver, however, has hosted the show three times before, in 2016, 2018 and 2020.