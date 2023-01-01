Cheers actress Frances Sternhagen dead at 93

Frances Sternhagen, best known for her roles in Cheers and Sex and the City, has died aged 93.

The actress' son John Carlin announced via social media on Wednesday that his mother had passed away of natural causes on Monday night.

"Frannie. Mom. Frances Sternhagen. On Monday night, Nov 27, she died peacefully at her home, a month and a half shy of her 94th birthday," the actor wrote on his Instagram.

He added, "Fly on, Frannie. The curtain goes down on a life so richly, passionately, humbly and generously lived."

Sternhagen's representative Sarah Fargo confirmed services for the late actor would take place next year.

The actress appeared on the long-running television series Cheers as Esther Clavin, mother of John Ratzenberger's character, earning her two Emmy nominations for the role.

She also gave a memorable performance as Charlotte York's first mother-in-law Bunny MacDougal in Sex and the City - which also earned her an Emmy nod.

Her other notable performances included appearances alongside Sean Connery in 1981's Outland and Michael J. Fox in 1988's Bright Lights, Big City.

The actress also won two Tony awards for her Broadway performances in 1973's The Good Doctor and The Heiress in 1995.