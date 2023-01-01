Rachel Zegler recalls 'terrible' Broadway audition

Rachel Zegler has recalled her worst audition experience.

During an appearance on Vogue's Off the Cuff series with her The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes co-star Tom Blyth, Rachel detailed a "terrible" audition experience.

"I was actually, oddly enough, auditioning for a Broadway show of a very famous Broadway musical that was having a revival and the producers and directors were ordering lunch while I was singing," the 22-year-old recalled.

"It was so horrible," the actress added, confirming that they were ordering the food as she was singing.

"I booked West Side Story a week later though," she said with a smile.

Rachel made her movie debut in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of West Side Story in 2021 and has since starred in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and the new Hunger Games prequel.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rachel and Tom revealed the items they took from the set of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Rachel said that she took the ring that her character Lucy Gray wears throughout the film.

She added, "I like to think that it was her mom's wedding ring."

Meanwhile, Tom hilariously revealed that he stole a "lock of the wig" that he wore while filming the movie.

"Which is really psycho now that I think about it," the British actor said as they both laughed.