Baz Luhrmann has not watched 'Priscilla' yet.

While Baz directed the 2022 'Elvis' biopic, he admitted he has been too busy to watch Sofia Coppola's recent movie about Elvis Presley's relationship with Priscilla Presley but insisted he is looking forward to it.

Baz, who is the head juror at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where 'Priscilla' is screening, told The Hollywood Reporter: "[Sofia is] a really good friend. I haven’t seen the film, I’ve just been so busy. But I’m dying to see it.

"Unfortunately, people think festivals are glamorous, but I’ll be watching three films a day in a dark room. That’s what I’m going to be doing. But I will see Priscilla at some point, believe you me!”

And, Baz has no issues with the two movies being released so close together.

He said: "Elvis’ life was so big in such a short time and is such an important part of the fabric of contemporary culture. But he has been somewhat removed from it. He’s sort of been turned into wallpaper and a joke. But all it does is say, if you want to look at the modern American epoch from the ’50s on, you can’t not look at the canvas of Elvis Presley’s life.

"I’m sure there’ll be many more films about Elvis and Priscilla told with other characters and told from very different points of view. Because it just proves the validity of the story in terms of culture in America."